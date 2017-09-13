Islanders may have to retune Freeview

Freeview viewers in parts of Skye, Wester Ross and the Western Isles may need to retune their TV equipment on September 20 to continue watching programmes.

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Following a decision by Ofcom, the media regulator, transmitters across the UK are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme being carried out between now and 2020.

Changes will begin at the Eitshal and Skriaig transmitter groups around 9am and Freeview services will be subject to disruption until mid-afternoon.