Isles Lottery has now raised £5,400 for communities

Community Groups from the Butt to Barra received their share of £4,674 from the Western Isles Lottery at the end of September.

A Spokesperson for Western Isles Community Society, who run the Lottery, say they are delighted to have returned such a large sum and have already banked almost £800 to restart the Community Funding Pot to be distributed at the end of October.

As well as the impressive sums being raised, there has also been a total of £2,082 already shared in Cash Prizes.

Winners have come from almost every area of the Islands and also by friends from parts of mainland Scotland who have supported the Western Isles.

And there’s more this week!! Lewis Builders have donated a Cash Bonus of £250 and Barra Atlantic Gin have also donated a 3 Pack Presentation of their own newly launched product.

All eligible tickets for the Bolt-on Prizes must be purchased before 8pm this Saturday.

The Lottery was set up for the people of the Western Isles, with their friends and families, to get together to raise much needed funds for their local Communities - whilst also having the opportunity to win cash prizes every week.

The Lottery is now proving that this is an excellent opportunity to do just that!

Communities will receive their returns at the start of every month and suggestions from the public on how to spend the funds are welcomed.

Enquiries for funding have now been received from a variety of potential projects.

Organisers would like to remind everyone of the Groups receiving funding in each area Community and ask that the public approach their relevant local Group directly with enquiries.

Community 1 : Broadbay - HS1/2 (Stornoway Amenity Trust) covering Stornoway, Plasterfield, Sandwick, Parkend, Melbost, Point, Marybank, Laxdale, Newmarket, Tong, Back, Tolsta

Community 2 : Ness & Westside - HS2 (Westside Football & Recreation Association) covering Port of Ness through Barvas to Carloway

Community 3 : Uig/Breasclete/Lochs - HS2 (Muaitheabhal & Friends) covering Tolstachaolais to Breasclete, Uig, Bernera and Lochs

Community 4 : Isle of Harris - HS3/4/5 (Harris Voluntary Services)

Community 5 : Isle of Uist - HS6/7/8 (Uist Council of Voluntary Services)

Community 6 : Isle of Barra - HS9 (Barra & Vatersay Community Ltd)

The Spokesperson emphasises that 60p of each Supporter’s ticket is returned to their own area using a Postcode system. If you purchase a ticket with, say, a Uig Postcode, your 60p returns to Community Area 3.

The level of funding returned to your area is dependent upon the number of supporters in your own area – the more support, the higher the funding received each month.

This could not have been possible without the public getting behind the Lottery which is currently being steadily supported by over 1300 Weekly tickets, the majority having committed by Direct Debit payments.

Organisers are encouraging more to join in to enable the Lottery to continue to grow to increase each week in Prize Money and Community Funds for the long term benefit of all. If their long term target of 5000 weekly tickets is met, this would mean a Weekly Prize Pot of £1,000 with £3,000 each week being returned to the Community.

That adds up to a lot of funding, for a lot of improvements. Even if this current level is maintained, over £40,000 over the first year of operation will be raised for the Islands.

It is staggering the amount that could be raised with more Supporters.

The main focus of the majority of Communities at this time appears to be the improvements of their areas for the forthcoming Festive Season.

Harris recently lost their Street Decorations to a fire and their Lottery bonus has been earmarked for this.

Funds are also needed to upgrade the unusable Scalpay playpark. Barra & Vatersay Community Ltd are welcoming of their bonus to do likewise. However, Public Toilet facilities are a priority in another area.

The Stornoway Amenity Trust have experienced a steady depletion in their funding over recent years and their first share of the Lottery returns will enable them to repair and upgrade their own Festive displays and activities.

Enquiries have been received from Uist as to how to apply for funding to upgrade children’s facilities in Benbecula.

The message to everybody is to please Join In and help raise more so more can be done!

Local businesses are now on board, acknowledging the potential such a fund raising scheme can bring to the Western Isles. The Website www.westernisleslottery.co.uk has undergone an upgrade to promote the current local Companies who are supporting them. Further talks are taking place with businesses in Lewis, Harris and Uist to bring future, regular Bolt-ons and news will be released shortly of the latest support.

The 8th successful Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery draw was held last Saturday (October 7th) with Congratulations going to the first winner from the Point area of Lewis in addition to mainland winners in Crieff and Erskine.

1st Prize of £161.28 was won by Mr Gerry MacIver of Crieff, Perthshire;

2nd Prize of £67.20 went to ‘Mrs T’ of Garrabost, Point (Broadbay Area 1); and

3rd Prize of £40.32 was won by ‘Mr A’ from Erskine, Scotland.

The Organisers sincerely thank all those who have so far joined the Lottery. Encouragement is sent out to those who haven’t joined as yet so both Prizes and Community Pots rise further and the benefits can be appreciated by Islanders and tourists alike.

GOOD LUCK to everyone for the 9th Draw this coming Saturday. Keep updated on the website using the Menu options.

Tickets can be purchased at any time online on the Lottery website https://www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or during office hours by Telephone on 0300 30 20 444 (normal rates apply).

You can also receive all updates by following onhttps://www.facebook.com/wicommunitysociety/