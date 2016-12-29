‘It takes 3 to shift a stone’ is a weight loss competition being launched in February 2017 to help you to lose weight and keep it off!

We all know that faddy diets and yo-yo dieting is not recommended as a sensible long-lasting way in keeping lost weight off.

By taking part in ‘It takes 3 to shift a stone’ you will be encouraged to achieve a sensible gradual weight loss - you may lose 1 stone in just 3 months by losing an average 1-2lb per week and keep it off.

This gradual weight loss is far easier to achieve and maintain than losing a lot of weight in a short time.

The competition, organised by NHS Western Isles and held over 12 months, will help you to reap those weight loss rewards through the support of friends and family as team members.

Your team must be made up of any 3 individuals (male, female or mixed), with each team member attempting to lose a stone in the first 3 months and then maintaining their weight loss for the next 9 months.

The winning team, who will each receive £50 Amazon vouchers, will be the team who maintained the highest combined total lbs lost.

Your team will only have to commit to two weigh-in sessions during week 1 and week 12 (details below).

During weeks 2 and 11, teams can weigh themselves at home and text in their results using the Florence system.

Lewis and Harris teams weigh in dates

1st February 2017: Stornoway Sea Angling Club from 2pm-6pm

19th April 2017: Stornoway Sea Angling Club from 2pm-6pm

Uist and Barra teams weigh in dates

Details to be released via local press nearer the time.

Register your team

To register your team’s interest please email Lorraine Gillies at: Lorraine.gillies1@nhs.net by no later than 26th January 2017.

Teams must sign up with the text-based service Florence (Flo) where they will then receive text messages with motivational messages and reminder texts for weekly weight monitoring. Registering is easy and you will also receive the opportunity to view how the Florence service works and what to expect after registering.

If you have any concerns about undertaking a weight loss programme, please discuss this with your GP.

Entry requirements:

Resident on the Western Isles

Over 18 years

Body mass index of 25 or higher

Take part in a team of 3

No health conditions that would put you at risk when losing weight.

During the competition teams will be recommended to follow the NHS Choices ‘12 week weight loss plan’: www.nhs.uk/Livewell/weight-loss-guide/Pages/losing-weight-getting-started.aspx

Visit Facebook page ‘HIRS Western Isles’ for further details and competition rules.