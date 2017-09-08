John puts in an ultra marathon effort for Bethesda

Putting his best foot forward for charity in August was John O’Conner who planned to run from Barra to the Butt of Lewis in aid of Bethesda Hospice.

He took on the task of tackling the 150 mile stretch over 4-5 days and completed his challenge at the Butt of Lewis on Saturday 2nd September, having started from Castlebay on Monday evening 28th August.

John said: “Overall it was a fantastic experience made even better by the great weather throughout the week.

“This definitely helped and let me enjoy the Outer Hebrides at their very best.

“I averaged over a marathon each day and was injury free, the legs finally beginning to tire in Ness.

“Thankfully my brother Derek joined me for the last 5km or so and I got a great welcome from everyone at the Butt.

“I feel overwhelmed by the support, goodwill and generosity shown by so many people and have to date raised well over £3,400 for Bethesda and my just giving page is still open at: www.justgiving.com/John-OConnor2.”

Well done to John and his ultra marathon effort for Bethesda!