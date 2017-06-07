Junior piping winners 1987

In June 1987 the Lewis and Harris Piping Society held its annual Junior Piping Competition at the Drill Hall in Stornoway .

The competition was open to all entrants from the Western Isles and pictured here are the winning line up of competitors with their various trophies and silverware - who do you recognise?

