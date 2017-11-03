Kid’s writing competition

Kids across the Western Isles are getting in the Christmas spirit to try and win £1,500 for their school.

Popular children’s author Sam Hay is challenging local youngsters to come up with a new Christmas classic story, for a chance to win some brilliant prizes up in the fourth annual Write Christmas competition.

The competition, backed by cartridgesave.co.uk, is open to children between four and 11 years old and split into three age categories.

To enter they need to channel their inner Dickens to write a short story or poem (max 200 words) inspired by winter or Christmas.

The entry that Sam, author of the Undead Pets series of books, judges to be the best across the entire competition will win £1,500 for their school to spend on books or writing equipment, in addition to a Christmas stocking full of festive treats worth £50 for themselves. Two runners up will each secure £250 for their school and a festive goody bag.

The top 50 entries from across the UK will also be made into a printable, free to download book, to be released in December 2017.

Entries must be submitted by 17th November and children, parents and teachers can get hints and tips from Sam, plus full details of how to enter at: website

The competition has three categories: 4-6, 7-9 and 10-11 years old

There will be one overall winner across all categories. The winning school will receive £1,500 to spend on books or writing materials and the winning child will receive a goody bag worth £50.

Two runners up will win £250 for their school to spend on books or writing materials, as well as a goody bag each.

The best 50 entries from across all categories will be selected to appear in the printable e-book.

Poems and short stories (200 words or less) must be entered by a parent, carer or teacher, who can give permission for the story, name and age of the child to be included in the book.