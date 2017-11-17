Knitting triumph raises thousands for cancer charity

The South Harris branch of the Women’s Institute have raised an amazing £3,668 for Macmillan Cancer Support by raffling their hand-knitted centenary blanket.

In February this year, the group decided to celebrate the Centenary year of the Scottish Women’s Institute by knitting 100 squares to form a blanket to raffle for the charity.

Some of the wool used was from local sheep from Geocrab and Strond, with about half being hand spun on Harris.

Members and friends got their knitting needles out and started knitting in earnest to reach this goal.

The blanket had a huge range of knitting styles, from plain to intricate patterns.

A small team then had the task of arranging all the squares and sewing them together.

The final blanket was a triumph.

The original idea was to produce one blanket, but in the end there were two additional cushions and a lap blanket to raffle as well.

The lucky winner was Sue Macnab from Perth.

The cheque was handed over last week (pictured above) by Annalie Sinfield (South Harris SWRI Treasurer) to Mabel Macleay, Local committee member of Macmillan Cancer Support, Stornoway.