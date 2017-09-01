Leanne Fund says a big ‘thank you!’

A huge thank you has gone out to the individuals, organisations and groups who have supported the Leanne Fund this summer.

It has been a ground breaking few months for the fund with the development of even more support services for young people affected by cystic fibrosis.

Chrisetta Mitchell, development manager, said: “It has been a very busy summer for the fund with the 5k, Tea in the Tent, the Magnificent Seven and many more and we are so grateful to everyone who has supported those events.

“Each and every penny raised there goes towards providing a range of key services not offered by the NHS or any other charity to assist young people with cystic fibrosis and their families to enhance lives and provide assistance where it’s needed most.

“We work hard to try and improve the lives of those with CF and are continuing to develop more services in response to needs identified.”

Services provided include treats and experiences; free counselling; crisis grants to provide money quickly for unexpected situations; complementary therapy; Leanne’s Christmas Rainbow, which provides a special treat for Christmas; hospital transport costs; and sports/fitness initiative, and a befriending service.

New services that have now been introduced include Over the Rainbow, a wishlist or experience for those in the final stages of illness; On the Move, which will support young people with CF who are moving away to college or university or setting up home independently for the first time.

The Stornoway-based charity was set up in 2009 in memory of Leanne Mitchell.

It is now the foremost cystic fibrosis charity working with individuals and families across the Highlands, Islands and Grampian regions of Scotland providing vital social, practical, emotional and financial assistance.

To help the fund by getting involved or by donating, visit www.theleannefund.co.uk to find out more about its work and the opportunities to volunteer, fundraise or donate.