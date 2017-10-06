Learning good cycling practices in 1987

Western Isles Chief Inspector, William Fraser and Point Policeman Neil Macdonald visited schools in the Point and Sandwick in October 1987 to present pupils with their cycling proficiency certificates.

Pictured are the pupils of Sandwickhill School proudly displaying their certificates. Do you spot yourself, family members or friends amongst them?

