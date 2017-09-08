Legendary kid’s tv show gets Gaelic reboot

A Gaelic version of cult kids TV show Raven is being produced for BBC ALBA, it was revealed this week.

Raven was a multi-BAFTA-winning success for BBC Scotland in the early noughties.

The children’s adventure game show was originally aired from December 2002 to March 2010.

In the original release, the show was hosted by James Mackenzie in the title role (Raven).

Raven was from the Island of Alaunus and he is an ancient, immortal Scottish warlord and the warriors’ guide throughout the quest. His name refers to his ability to shape-shift. He can read the warriors’ thoughts, usually from the Raven’s Eye in his staff of power, and he recaps what has happened previously on the quest, and both gives and takes away the warriors’ lives from their standards. He had an elaborate style of speech, which generated some catchphrases, including: “Are you ready? Then let the challenge... begin”, and, “May the luck of the Raven’s Eye be with you”.

At various stages in the adventure, the group loses the least successful warrior, until two go through to the final week to compete for the title of Ultimate Warrior.

The new series inspired by this original format will be given a Gaelic reboot.

The new lead, Aisha Toussaint (Raven) is undertaking the challenge of learning Gaelic for the very special spin-off, Fitheach, which is being produced in collaboration with CBBC and will be broadcast on BBC ALBA in early 2018.

A specially cast group of Gaelic-speaking children will be filming in stunning locations around Scotland, from Aviemore to Dunbar, visiting lakes and castles in this brand new spin on the classic show.

River City star Aisha Toussaint has been cast in the coveted warrior role for the new series, stepping into some legendary shoes.

Raven presenter Aisha Toussaint comments: “I remember Raven growing up, and I never thought I would ever get the opportunity to present it.

“I think it’s great that we are filming several episodes in Gaelic, and being inclusive to all Scottish children.

“Learning a Gaelic script has been tough, but I’ve really enjoyed the challenge.”