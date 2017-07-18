Lewis and Harris Guides enjoy camp fun

Thirty members of Girlguiding from Lewis and Harris have just returned from four fun-packed days at the Black Isle showground, Muir of Ord.

The event was the first Regional camp for the Highlands and Islands and attracted over 300 campers representing every part of the region from Shetland to Argyll.

Pictured are Lewis Guides enjoying rafting at Girlguiding Regional Camp.

The Guides did the Western Isles proud by cooking and camping through many showers and very strong winds which caused considerable damage elsewhere on the site.

Some other Guide Counties resorted to the last night on a barn floor.

The Harris trip was thanks to The People’s Health Trust.

It will be pleasing to report to the Trust how well the stoves and tents performed and how thrilled all the Harris and Lewis girls were by the activities and friendliness of such a large event.

Rowen Chaffer of Northton (13) said: “I enjoyed the activities and soon made many new friends. My favourite part was playing football in a zorb ball”.

Sixteen year old Kelly MacKay, a Harris Ranger from Cliasmol, took part in her first flashmob, when 60 girls performed the surprise dance routine to the wowed crowd at the closing ceremony.

The girls’ favourite activities from the very long list included rafting, bushcraft, orienteering, archery, Zumba, drama, craft and cage football.

However, they all agreed one of the best things was finding how quick and easy it was to get on with other Guides while doing exciting activities.

Stornoway Guide Catherine MacDonald aged 10 and Abby Morrison and Zuzanna Piotrowska, both 11, said they would recommend Girlguiding camps to all girls because they are very enjoyable, teach so many useful skills and you make so many new friends.

They added: “You need good sturdy pegs though!”