Lewis pupils are winners in Amazing Animals competition

The winners of the Amazing Animals, Brilliant Science competition were recently presented with their awards at Edinburgh Zoo.

Amongst them were winners from Lewis, Christina Matheson and Orlaith Heggie from Sgoil nan Loch.

Christina Matheson's art work

Young artists and writers from across Scotland attended the event on 21st October, organised by Amphibian and Reptile Conservation and hosted by the

Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

Children aged 8-18 were asked to paint, draw or write about 15 iconic Scottish species, ranging from Scottish wildcats and red deer to great crested

newts.

According to ARC’s patron and TV presenter Chris Packham: There are some very striking, imaginative and colourful artworks and some tremendous essays

describing these wonderful animals.”

Pictured are Christina and Orlaith’s artworks.