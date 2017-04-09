Lights, Camera, Action!

Budding film students from across Scotland were treated to a one-off show of work they had completed as part of their Higher, and National 5 Media courses at a unique screening at the Glasgow Film Theatre.

The pupils, who all submitted their film projects as part of the National Qualifications they sat in 2016, were treated to a showcase of the cinematic submissions, covering a host of genres including thriller, comedy, action, horror, documentary, and advertisements.

Among the pupils having their work shown on the silver screen was Iain MacPhee from Sgoil Lionacleit on Benbecula, whose film ‘A Day in the Life of’ wowed the audience.

Casting an expert eye over the pupils’ work was Glasgow based writer, director and producer, Alan de Pellette, who has worked on a number of iconic Scottish TV programmes, including Chewin’ the Fat and Still Game, and has been a prominent elected member of BAFTA Scotland since 2010.

Alan gave the pupils an inspirational speech about his own career, and explained what it takes to succeed in the creative industries.

Alan said that the students’ experiences working for their Higher, and National 5 qualifications in Media would serve them well for potential careers in the creative industries.

Alan added: “I was well into my thirties before I had my first screening at the Glasgow Film Theatre, so all of you who are 17 or 18 now are already well ahead of me!”

Janet Brown, SQA’s chief executive was also among the audience at the screening, said: “I’ve been extremely impressed by the creativity, and technical expertise the students have demonstrated as part of their course.

“The final products, the films themselves, have been outstanding, and I wish each and every one of them the very best in their future careers.”