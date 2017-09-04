Local business supports Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery

The 3rd Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery draw was held last Saturday (September 2nd) and congratulations go to the three winners coming from different community areas across the Western Isles.

1st Prize of £147.96 was won by Murdo I Maciver from Tong (Broadbay - Area 1)

2nd Prize of £61.65 was won by Jeanette Boyd from Barra (Barra & Vatersay - Area 6)

3rd Prize of £36.99 was won by ‘Mrs M’ from South Uist (Uist – Area 5)

There have now been 9 local winners from Broadbay (3), Uist (2), Barra (2) Ness and Harris, in addition to a Hebrides Travel Voucher has been won in Perthshire.

Again, ticket sales from supporters had risen from the previous week and a total of just under £700 has now been shared in prize money.

In addition, organisers have now banked more than £2,000 for community improvements from the first three draws. Once again, next Saturday’s prize pot has already increased with more supporters joining the Lottery every day in support of their local areas.

Organisers are proud to announce that Lewis Builders Ltd have donated the next cash bolt-on prize which is coming soon and discussions are also being held with other local businesses interested in supporting.

The organisers sincerely thank all those who have so far joined the Lottery.

Already, with this level of continued support, these communities will benefit to the tune of over £38,000 per year.

Encouragement is sent out to those who haven’t joined as yet so both prizes and community pots rise further and the benefits can be appreciated by Islanders and tourists alike.

Good luck to everyone for the 4th draw this coming Saturday which has a minimum prize pot of £250.

