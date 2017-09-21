Looking back - Lucky winners

30-years-ago, Stornoway Chip Shop proprietors Colin Cameron and his wife Isabel celebrated a £74,584 win on the pools.

The happy couple didn’t believe the news initially which was broken to them by the Stornoway Gazette but following telephone confirmation by pools people Zetters, the Camerons of Lochs were thrilled and excitedly awaiting a cheque in the mail.

Colin and Isabel’s son Colin now operates the chip shop in Stornoway in the present day.