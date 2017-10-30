Lottery puts thousands into Island projects

Community Groups from the Butt to Barra received their share of £4,674 from the Western Isles Lottery at the end of September.

They are now to receive a further £3,015 being the proceeds from the lottery for the month of October.

The lottery committee, say they are delighted to be returning such large sums back to the community every month.

In addition, £3.100 has been shared in Cash Prizes by Winners across the Western Isles.

Five local businesses are now supporting, acknowledging the potential such a fund raising scheme can bring to the Western Isles.

The latest two being Lewis Crofters and The Home Improvement Centre who have funded November’s Bolt-On Prizes.

Six local area projects have been approved and will receive all proceeds up until the end of December 2017, after which time the next six projects will be awarded the next period of funding.

Area 1 (Broadbay) - The need for Xmas Street Decorations and a New Year’s Firework Display was always The Stornoway Amenity Trust’s first goal.

Organisers are delighted to announce that this is now possible and the town can look forward to a significant upgrade from the displays in recent years.

Area 2 - (Ness & Westside) - the Committee of the ever-popular Eoropie Play Park have been successful in securing the first round of funds raised in their area to help them source and build the desperately needed public toilets for the Playpark. This is an opportunity for the Community to raise as much as possible towards the total costs.

Area 3 (Uig/Lochs/Breaclete) - Uig Community Centre have been awarded a grant to purchase soft play equipment and some larger play items for use indoors for the two to six year age group.

The grant also includes the purchase of equipment to enable them to start a club involving football and soft tennis, run by two local coaches.

Area 4 (Harris) - The Harris Community lost their Xmas Street Decorations which were stored in the Scalpay Factory, recently destroyed by fire.

Harris Voluntary Services are delighted the lottery can help replace these again as no other form of funding was available.

Area 5 - (Uist) - UCVO are delighted that the Balivanich Playground is going to undergo an extensive upgrade of equipment and landscaping to provide amenities for both locals and tourists alike.

Area 6 (Isle of Barra) - Barra & Vatersay Limited are now making plans to showcase their Community with a Xmas Street Decorations display they can be proud of and locals can now look forward to a cheerful Festive Season.

The 11th successful Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery draw was held last Saturday (October 28th) with Congratulations going to the following Winners:

1st Prize of £149.28 went to Mrs Maureen Stewart from Barvas, Isle of Lewis;

2nd Prize of £62.20 was won by Miss Evelyn Mclean from Stornoway; and

3rd Prize of £37.32 went to Mr Andrew “Jock” Budge from Edinburgh.

Organisers sincerely thank all those who have so far joined the Lottery and encourage Direct Debit payments to continue their support.

Encouragement is also sent out to those who haven’t joined as yet so both Prizes and Community Pots rise further and the benefits can be appreciated by Islanders and tourists alike.

GOOD LUCK to everyone for the 12th Draw this coming Saturday. Keep updated on the website using the Menu options.

Tickets can be purchased at any time online on the Lottery website https://www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or during office hours by Telephone on 0300 30 20 444 (normal rates apply).