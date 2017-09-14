Lottery winners from across the Isles

The fourth Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery draw was held last Saturday (September 9) and congratulations go to the three winners coming from different community areas across the Western Isles.

1st Prize of £159.72 was won by Victoria MacInnes from South Dell (Ness & Westside Area 2)

2nd Prize of £66.55 was won by Cathy Macleod of Finsbay, Isle of Harris (Harris Area 4)

3rd Prize of £39.93 was won by Mairi Maclennan from Kentangaval on the Isle of Barra (Barra & Vatersay Area 6)

There have now been 12 local winners - three each from Broadbay and Barra, and two each from Ness, Uist, and Harris who have shared a total of £940 in prize money so far.

Again, ticket sales from supporters had risen from draw three and currently total almost 1400 weekly tickets with a daily increase in support from across all communities. Organisers have now banked over £2,500 for community improvements from the first four draws.

Organisers are proud to announce that Barra Atlantic Gin have now joined Lewis Builders Ltd by donating to the next Cash Bolt-On Prize which is coming soon and discussions are also being finalised with other Western Isles businesses interested in supporting.

The long term potential of the Lottery is now evident as, already with this continued level of support, these communities will benefit to the tune of over £43,000 per year. Current support has now reached 27 per cent of the organisers’ long term goal of 5000 weekly tickets.

The first round of funding to community groups will be made shortly, estimated to be between £3,500 - £4,000.

The organisers sincerely thank all those who have so far joined the lottery. Encouragement is sent out to those who haven’t joined as yet so both prizes and Community Pots rise further and the benefits can be appreciated by islanders and tourists alike.

Good luck to everyone for the fifth draw this coming Saturday. Keep updated on the website using the menu options.

Tickets can be purchased at any time online on the Lottery website www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or during office hours by telephone on 0300 30 20 444. You can also receive all updates by following on Facebook