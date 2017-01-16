MG ALBA boosts creative team

MG ALBA has appointed Bill Macleod, the highly respected and multi award winning television professional, as Commissioning Editor, a move which marks significant investment in the creative team behind BBC ALBA.

Bill Macleod has had a long and successful track record in delivering bold, original and high-quality programming for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC Scotland and CBBC.

He began his television career in Gaelic programming, where he directed some of the BBC’s most popular and critically acclaimed Gaelic titles including Na h-Eilthirich, Ran Dan and the multiple award-winning Gruth is Uachdar.

More recently he has worked on a wide range of programming including landmark series such as A History of Scotland.

Iseabail Mactaggart, MG ALBA’s Director of Strategy and Partnership said: “Bill is rightly highly regarded and recognised as a hugely creative individual with an outstanding track record. To date, BBC ALBA has been incredibly successful. Maintaining that success will require increased levels of innovation and creativity from the team that deliver the channel’s content.

“The creation of this position, and the addition of someone of Bill’s calibre to that team, will help in ensuring the future success of BBC ALBA.”

Bill Macleod said: “I’m very excited about taking up this new role with MG ALBA.

“I began my career in Gaelic TV and it’s wonderful to be able to return to an area that’s bursting with so much talent and creativity. This is a true privilege and I look forward to helping bring fresh, bold content to television screens up and down the country.”