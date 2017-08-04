Mini fundraising effort

An Cotan Childcare Centre at Lews Castle College recently held a sponsored toddle to raise funds for Alzheimers Scotland – Lewis & Harris branch and nursery funds.
They raised the fantastic sum of £2,631.00, which has been split equally.
Marion Macinnes from Alzheimers, Lewis & Harris came along to An Cotan to collect the cheque from a few of the children who attended the toddle.
Well done to all the children, their families and staff for such a fantastic toddle.
Almost Done!
Registering with Stornoway Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.