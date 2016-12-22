Modern Apprenticeships

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has recently employed 17 modern apprentices who will work in various departments within the organisation.

All apprentices will be fully supported by the Comhairle and training delivered through e-Sgoil.

Comhairle Leader, Cllr Angus Campbell, said: “The Comhairle is wholly committed to helping young people in to work and supporting employment and growth.

“I am delighted that we have taken on so many young people and I wish them every success in their training and I hope that they enjoy the work and their future careers.”

Pictured are back row from left: Angus Maclennan (e-Sgoil head Teacher), Jack Mcritchie (Health and Social Care Modern Apprentice), Mark Macrae (Accounting Assistant Modern Apprentice), Callum Mackay (IT Modern Apprentice), Kenneth MacSween (Renewable Energy Degree Apprentice), Alisdair Macleod (Civil Engineer Modern Apprentice), Sinclair Currie (Business Administration Modern Apprentice), Matthew Campbell (IT Modern Apprentice), Dena-Anne Macleod (Multi-Media Modern Apprentice).

Front row from left: Rebekah Crichton (ChildCare Modern Apprentice), Alison Macaskill (IT Modern Apprentice), Chloe Campbell (Business Administration Modern Apprentice), Lauren Wallace (Business Administration Modern Apprentice), Samantha Morrison (ChildCare Modern Apprentice), Katie Henderson (Social Work Degree Apprentice), Christina Marvin (Business Administration Modern Apprentice), Margaret Graeme (Adult Literacy Modern Apprentice), Dolina Smith (Apprenticeship Manager), Cllr Norman MacDonald

Missing from Group – Rebecca Meah (Health and Social Care Modern Apprentice).