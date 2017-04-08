‘My Place’ Award for Isle of Harris Distillery

The Scottish Civic Trust has recognised the Isle of Harris Distillery with an award of particular significance to those involved in the project.

The award, unique in Scotland, recognises not only good local design, but also buildings that have had a positive impact in a local neighbourhood and have delivered tangible benefits to that community.

Harris Distillery director, Ron MacEachran, who collected the award at a ceremony in Glasgow’s Lighthouse Building last week said: “The Isle of Harris Distillery is delighted to have received the Scottish Civic Trust Chairman’s ‘My Place’ Award, acknowledging the distinctive distillery design and most importantly for us, its economic and social contribution to Harris.”

Mr MacEachran continues: “Our thanks go to the trust and its Chairman for considering us for this award and we’re grateful to have our work, and that of our architect John Coleman, acknowledged in this way. We look forward to many more years of being a positive part of island life, as our story here in the heart of our Hebridean community continues to be told.”

The Scottish Civic Trust is the national body for the civic movement in Scotland.

It engages proactively with local groups and communities to improve Scotland’s buildings and encourage an active interest in all aspects of the built environment. Put simply, it is an important champion of Scotland’s places.

Their Chairman, Colin McLean said: “The distillery has created 18 high quality, permanent well-paid jobs in a place where they were badly needed.

“The distillery works canteen is now well used by local people looking for a place to meet and blether.

“It has created a renewed sense of spirit on the island. It is truly The Social Distillery”.