New way for talented Island musicians to make their mark

Wee Studio from the Outer Hebrides has joined forces with Black Bay Studio and An Lanntair, the major music venue on the Isle of Lewis, to launch their new project, ‘Hebridean Sessions’.

The project is a new music industry-focussed scheme which seeks to transform the future for some of the most talented musicians and bands from the region.

So, what is Hebridean Sessions? Put simply, it will be a live music video festival and music industry support programme.

It’s all about equipping talented musicians from the Outer Hebrides with the profile, confidence and wherewithal they need to successfully launch their careers in the today’s music industry.

Outer Hebridean musicians and bands are invited to submit applications now to have the chance to be part of the festival, which will take place 18th to 21st September 2017.

Up to 8 lucky acts will get:

Three of their own original tracks filmed and multi-track recorded of a live performance on the main stage at An Lanntair.

Tracks edited and mixed at Wee Studio.Performance.

The opportunity to perform at the final performance of all the applicants on the last night of the festival week on the An Lanntair stage in front of a packed audience.

Access to music industry specialists – mentoring/PR: Tailored mentoring and PR support in the lead up and after the festival week from highly connected, music industry specialists.

Access to music industry workshops.

To apply email Keith Morrison at Wee Studio with: A rough, simple, video performance of one track uploaded to YouTube (this could be shot on a mobile phone or using any other simple media.

Links to all social media and Links to Soundcloud, Spotify or another platform with demos of existing tracks.

To be eligible to apply, acts should demonstrate that they already have several existing tracks of original material.

Acts should be from or living in the Outer Hebrides, they should write and perform their own original music, and they must demonstrate that they are motivated to succeed in the music industry.

Email Keith to apply at: weestudiomail@gmail.com

Deadline for applications: Monday 31 th July 2017 at 9am