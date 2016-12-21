New website for The Leanne Fund

The Leanne Fund is ending what has been a very exciting year with the launch of a brand new website.

The charity, which launched a development project in 2016 with the expansion of services from the Highlands and Islands to Grampian; the recruitment of its first employee; and the opening of an office base, is closing the year with another step forward.

The website – www.theleannefund.co.uk - has been completely redesigned making it easy to navigate and find out more about the range of services provided by the charity and also about volunteering and fundraising opportunities.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager of The Leanne Fund said: “We want our website to be a one stop source of information for anyone wishing to find out more about our support services and how to access them. We also wanted it to be easy for those wishing to get involved with volunteering and fundraising to find out about our work and events and to sign up online.

“We are extremely grateful to a local website designer for taking on this task and redesigning the site for us from start to finish. The website is now live and we would encourage feedback from users on it.”

With just days to go until Christmas, it’s not too late to share festive message with friends and family while supporting The Leanne Fund at the same time.

GiveCards by JustGiving allows you donate to The Leanne Fund or any other listed charity by creating and sending a Christmas e-card.

For more details visit website