Next steps for Island pupils

Young people can find out more about careers, college and university at a Higher Education Exhibition in Stornoway on Thursday 5 October 2017.

The event, organised by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and UCAS, is at The Nicolson Institute.

It brings together representatives from 22 Higher and Further Education institutions in Scotland and elsewhere.

They will be on hand to offer local young people advice as well as information on courses and traditional and alternative routes into learning.

There will also be seminars on how to apply through UCAS and student finance.

SDS careers adviser Christine Munro said: “Deciding which course, university, college, or career to choose is one of the most important decisions people make.

“By having all the information and experts in one place, the Exhibition offers young people and their parents to help them make that vital decision.”

Christine added: “We know that many fifth and sixth year pupils from local schools will be coming along, but would also like to welcome anyone interested in finding out about Higher Education, including parents, carers and college students.”

SDS careers advisers will be at the free event to give impartial, one-to-one advice on options and opportunities including employer, training, Modern, Foundation and Graduate Level apprenticeships and volunteering.

The Exhibition will run from 10am until 1pm.

For more information visit: website or contact Christine Munro christine.munro@sds.co.uk Tel: 01851 708900.