Nicolson Notes

DEPUTE RECTOR APPOINTMENT

The Nicolson Institute is delighted to announce that Mr J Thomson, Faculty Head of Business and Computing, has been appointed to the post of Depute Rector.

Mr Thomson replaces Mrs E Macdonald, who retired at the end of last term. Mr Thomson has been teaching at the school for many years, and is also a former pupil and School Captain.

He commented: “I am looking forward to working with colleagues, pupils and parents to raise attainment in the school and to take forward the improvement agenda.”

HAIRDRESSING PUPILS DEMONSTRATE SKILLS

S3 pupils who are taking the Skills for Work - Hairdressing course, which is being run in partnership with UHI Lews Castle College, had the chance to demonstrate their newly acquired skills just before the Christmas holidays.

They had some surprise clients, students at the college who are part of the independence-promoting Alpha Group.

The hairdressing pupils demonstrated great customer care skills and professionalism, to such an extent that the Alpha Group, who had enjoyed the experience so much, came back the following week and had their hair done again for their Christmas lunch.

The lecturers and Alpha students would like to thank the school pupils for creating such a wonderful experience and being such a credit to their school.

BADMINTON CHAMPIONS

The Nicolson Institute’s 2016 Badminton Championships were played in December with over thirty pupils participating.

They were split into three sections – seniors, and S1/S2 A, B and C leagues. The photo above shows the winning team.

Badminton Club runs every Tuesday after school in the Sports Centre and is open to both boys and girls from all year groups.

PARKING

We continue to receive complaints and representations regarding the misuse of parking areas on the campus comprising the Comhairle Offices, Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais (ISL) and The Nicolson Institute.

The Rector would like to remind parents again about the parking arrangements and to ask for cooperation in ensuring that these are adhered to.

The area immediately to the rear of the Comhairle offices is only for use by ISL customers. School pupils and their parents must not, under any circumstances, use the parking bays in this area.

The parking area to the rear of the school, accessed from Springfield Road, is designated for teachers and other employees based in the school.

Parents of pupils should use the drop-off area on Smith Avenue, and senior pupils must only park in this area.

The drop-off area immediately to the rear of The Nicolson Institute should only be used by school buses. We would be grateful for parents’ support in this matter.