Nicolson Notes

SCHOOL EASTER CONCERT

The Easter Concert was held at the end of last term.

The programme included performances by the school pipe-band, wind-band and string orchestra, as well as solo items by pupils.

Four senior pupils- Julia Lisowska, Caitlin Macaskill, Caitlin Mackenzie and Hannah Skinner gave us a rare treat by performing a Vivaldi concerto for four violins which was enthusiastically received by the audience.

A presentation was made to Mr Nick Gordon, piping instructor, to mark his retirement.

Mr Gordon has taught many pupils over his years working for CnES, and helping Ms A Murray with the pipe-band, and music staff wanted to show their appreciation.

As well as a framed photograph of the pipe-band, he was presented with a beautiful framed photograph of Dalmore Beach as he will be moving to the mainland for his retirement.

TRIBUTE TO THE FALLEN OF ARRAS

Two S3 History pupils Billy Campbell and Sandy Morrison joined 72 other pupils from each Scottish local authority at Faubourg d’Amiens cemetery in Arras, Northern France on Sunday 9 April.

They were there to pay their respects to the fallen of the battle at The Scottish Commemoration Service.

The trip was organised by WW100 Scotland, a Scottish Government organisation.

The service was led by The Rt .Revd Dr Russell Barr, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Each pupil planted a poppy cross at the grave of a Scottish soldier.

The previous day the group had toured the area where the battle of the Somme was fought.

They visited the memorial to Highland Soldiers who had died fighting there, and Sandy Morrison recited in Gaelic three verses of The Song of Arras by Donald Ruadh Choruna,

Later on the Sunday evening the group attended a tribute concert to the fallen at Arras town square, where they also met First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

On Monday the group visited other sites, in particular the field hospital run by Canadian John McCrae who famously wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields”.

One of the highlights of the tour was the visit by Billy Campbell to the grave of his relative at The Cabernet Rouge cemetery.

Thanks go to Mercat Tours Guide Sam Henry for locating Billy’s relative.

BADMINTON TOURNAMENT

The Badminton Club recently held its second badminton competition of the year.

Over forty pupils now attend badminton club regularly, which is a great increase in numbers. In the competition, the group winners were:-

S1/2 Girls- Ciara Merritt 1M1

S1/2 Boys A section- Kieran Macdonald 2F1

S1/2 Boys B section- Kai Geddes 1F1

S1/2 Boys C section- Hector Macdonald 2G1

S3/4 Boys- Ruairidh Maclennan 3A1

S5/6 Boys- Finlay Smith 6A2

Miss Mackenzie would like to thank all the pupils who participated and congratulate them on their excellent sportsmanship throughout.

Badminton will continue to run after school on a Tuesday in the Sports Centre. Bus passes are available if required.