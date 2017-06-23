No question over pub quizzers’ charitable effort

McNeill’s pub in Stornoway recently held a charity quiz night to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

It was important cause for the staff as they have all been affected in some way in recent years and wanted to do something to raise money for the charity.

The turnout was spectacular - 28 teams entered.

The winning team even donated their £100 prize money back into the charity.

Pictured are the staff with the £1,200 cheque which was raised from the night and presented to members of the CRUK Isle of Lewis team.