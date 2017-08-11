Nominations are now open for your sporting heroes

The national agency for sport sportscotland has launched its 2017 Coaching, Officiating, and Volunteering Awards and is calling for locals to nominate coaches and volunteers who help people achieve their sporting ambitions.

Stewart Harris, Chief Executive at sportscotland, said: “Whether you have an inspirational coach or know someone who dedicates their free time to volunteer or officiate, sportscotland is encouraging everyone to take this opportunity to celebrate those who are committed to making a difference in the world of sport.

“Every year across the country, thousands of dedicated sporting enthusiasts devote their time, knowledge, and skills to help others achieve their sporting goals. Our Coaching, Officiating, and Volunteering Awards provide us with a chance to celebrate the great sporting achievements that are taking place every day and congratulate individuals on their commitment to Scottish sport.”

Now in its eighth year, the awards continue to grow year on year. With thirteen different categories, there is an award to suit all sporting levels and age groups from young and performance coaches to volunteer and technical officials.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on November 8th.

The deadline for nominations for this year’s awards is on Friday, 15th September. Find out more: here