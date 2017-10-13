Nostalgia - Loch a Tuath excel at Mod in 1987

Coisir Loch a Tuath had some great success at the Royal National Mod in Stirling in 1987, where they lifted no less than five awards and one second place.

The choir won the Oban Times Challenge Trophy, and Mrs Campbell Blair Trophy, the Mrs Hobbs Cup for Gaelic, Rev. Archie M. Beaton Trophy and the Donald Morrison Award. The second place was in the unison port-a-beul competition.

