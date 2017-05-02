Old lorry put to good use

Reader Ron Croker from Newmarket sent us this quirky picture.

He said: “My sister was recently on holiday in Wales visiting the many castles along the Welsh/English Border.

“She was surprised to find at Montgomery Castle near Welshpool an old lorry container being used as a store still showing the Heb Haulage logo.

“I thought the enclosed photo might be of interest to our Gazette readers and bring back old memories.

“My sister Coralie Frances used to be a Dental Hygienist at the old Bayhead Practice but now working in London.”