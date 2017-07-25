One-day Galloway Pageant for 2017

The Galloway Pageant has been reduced to a one-day fun day this year, due to a lack of volunteers willing to help.

The small committee, who ran last year’s Pageant, made repeated appeals for more help from people in the community, but without success. As a result, a ‘Galloway Pageant Fun Day’ will go head in Minnigaff Playing Fields from 12 noon until 4pm on Saturday, July 29.

Thanks to the volunteers who have committed to organising an event in Newton Stewart, there will be circus performers, face painting, Douglas the Clown, sand art, inflatables, kids rides, nerf wars, a barbecue, performances from local groups, side stalls and soft play in the Pavilion.