Outer Hebrides in a new Guide Book

Travellers now have more help at hand to plan their holidays in the Outer Hebrides thanks to the publication of the first ever guide book to focus on these islands alone.

The writer was extensively supported by Outer Hebrides Tourism (OHT) in both research and photography.

Bradt’s new guide to the ‘Outer Hebrides: The Western Isles of Scotland, from Lewis to Barra’ by experienced writer and journalist Mark Rowe is the only full-size guide to focus solely on the islands of Lewis & Harris, St Kilda, North Uist, Benbecula, South Uist, Eriskay, Barra and Vatersay.

Author Mark Rowe is an environmental and outdoors journalist and writer who first visited the Outer Hebrides in 1990 when using up the last few days of an Inter-Rail ticket.

He has been in love with the islands ever since, and visited every year for the past decade. He has written about the Outer Hebrides for National Geographic Traveller, and about food and drink on the islands for several magazines.

Most recently, as a result of this new guide, the April issue of Countryfile magazine has hit the shelves with its cover story of Mark’s journey through the Outer Hebrides.

Masses of background information is included throughout, from geography, genealogy and geology to art, architecture and wildlife, as well as all the practical details any visitor might need: when to visit, itineraries which showcase the diversity of the Outer Hebrides’ environment with wonderful wildlife and interesting archaeology along the way, local culture & festivals, plus recommendations for where to stay and places to eat and drink.

Ian Fordham of Outer Hebrides Tourism said: “We are delighted to have helped in the development of the content of this new guide which focuses on our lovely islands, and look forward to hearing about the experiences of visitors who use its up to date information to explore the Outer Hebrides”.