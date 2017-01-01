Over 75s reminded to claim free TV licence

Almost half a million people could potentially apply for a free TV Licence over the next 12 months, as more than 460,000 people across the UK celebrate their 75th birthday in the coming year.

As winter approaches, TV Licensing and Age Scotland are reminding those reaching this landmark birthday in the next 12 months, that they are entitled to claim a free TV Licence.

Budgeting can become more challenging as you get older and so TV Licensing has made it easier than ever to apply for the free over 75 licence.

Anyone aged 75 or over can claim a free TV Licence for their main address and over 4 million3 people across the UK already enjoy the benefits of the concession.

Currently over 450 people in Stornoway have an Over 75 licence.

Fergus Reid, spokesperson for TV Licensing, said: “If you’re approaching 75 or have already enjoyed your 75th birthday then it’s quick and easy to apply for your free TV Licence at www.tvlicensing.co.uk/over75info.

“Alternatively you can call our customer service centre on 0300 790 6073 and they will be able to help you through the application.

“It’s also important to remember the free licence is not granted automatically so anybody who becomes eligible needs to make sure they apply by calling 0300 790 6073.

“In addition, if you live with someone aged over 75, their free licence will cover all viewing in the property, meaning you could also benefit, whatever your age.”

This year, TV Licensing has worked with more than 460 organisations offering advice or support services to the community to ensure they have the TV Licensing information they need for their clients, including details of the free over 75 TV Licence.

Brian Sloan, Chief Executive of Age Scotland, said: “The free licence for people aged 75 and over is hugely valued. Television is an important source of information and entertainment, and connects people with the world outside their home but can be a significant expense.

“We would encourage everyone aged 75 and over to apply for their free TV licence if they haven’t already done so.

“It’s easy to do and TV Licensing will renew your licence automatically for three years once you’ve applied, cutting down on the paper work.”