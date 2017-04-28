Party fun moves courtesy of Hitched and Highlands

Fancy throwing some moves around as part of your upcoming hen or stag night?

Then dancing venture ‘Hitched and Highlands’, run by professional dancer Alexandra Jones and Anna Macaulay could be just what you are looking for.

Alexandra and Anna will provide a tailor-made routine, and even incorporate a theme, such as scenes from Grease or Dirty Dancing etc.

Alex explained the thinking behind the new venture: “Dancing sessions are becoming more and more popular with hen and stag do’s all over the country.

“At Hitched and Highlands, we can offer a one-off dance class, a specific routine, various unique packages.

“The options are endless.”

Clients can choose a song or a theme, and Alexandra and Anna will put them through their paces for what is normally a three-hour session.

Package deals include balloons, bunting, and goodie boxes filled with a huge selection of island-based products and perhaps a cheeky glass of Prosecco!

Hitched and Highlands have also teamed up with Wee Studio, who can offer professional footage of the event – from start to finish.

“It’s all about having fun,” said Alexandra.

Hitched and Highlands events are based in Stornoway, but Alexandra and Anna are willing to travel anywhere in Lewis and Harris, if that is what is requested.

And Alexandra is keen to stress that stags are being targeted just as much as hens!

“Nowadays a lot of brides and grooms do dancing lessons before the big day, and then surprise the guests with their moves on the day itself,” she said.

“It’s for both women and men.”

If you want to see what it is all about Alexandra will be giving a free taster session at this year’s Cancer Research Ladies Lunch at the Cabarfeidh Hotel on Saturday May 6th.

To find out more, call Alexandra on 07990980876, or check out the ‘Hitched and Highlands’ Facebook page: here

And to be in with a chance of winning a free dance class with Alex and Anna check out the Hitched and Highlands Facebook page, like and share and tag someone who might be interested in the service.