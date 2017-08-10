Picture Gallery Lewis Carnival

A sunny-side carnival atmosphere arrived in Stornoway at the weekend thanks to the new look Lewis Carnival.

Imaginative and amusing floats took centre stage at the event, as the parade snaked its way into the town centre, cheered on by the crowds which had thickly lined the streets from Bayhead.

Float themes included everything from Donald Trump and his notorious penchant for wall building to fundraising for the new play about Women’s Suffrage in the Islands ‘Deeds Not Words’ and the eye-catching displays from superheroes on bikes all heralded in by the pipes and drums.

The popular show fair and international market moved this year to the quayside area, which offered a great focal point to the whole event. As a result everything was easy and accessible for people enjoying the day and crucially it kept the rest of the town centre free of obstruction.

The new location also offered a more sheltered location from the weather, although the rain for once held off during the event, and the sunny spells no doubt, encouraged more spectators.

Amongst the popular attractions were children’s activities, stalls and games with the biggest queue for the Stornoway Seafari boat rides round the harbour and lighthouse. Cash raised from the carnival will be split amongst Stornoway RNLI lifeboat and local group Sèimh.