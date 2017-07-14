PICTURES: Midge Biters Rally 2017

As charity events go, the Midge Biters Rally was one impossible to miss.

Bikers gathered from far and near on Lewis recently for the second annual rally, which saw riders set out from the golf club before heading to Leverbourgh, stopping at Tarbert, before taking in the Callanish Stones on the way back.

It was a good-natured event, with around 100 riders parading their bikes and the celebrations continued with live music and dance.

Police were on hand to keep the procession running smoothly and by all accounts a great time was had by all.