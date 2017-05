The Cuairt Le Chile Walk Together event in aid of Bethesda care home and hospice in Stornoway will take place on Friday, May 19th at 7pm.

A call has went on for the public to take part in either the 5km or 10km walk around Stornoway.

Registration is £10, children are free, for more information about the event contact Bethesda on 01851 706222.