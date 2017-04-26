Remembering those lost at Gallipoli

Pictured above are some of those who attended the annual service to remember the bravery of the men from Lewis who were killed at Gallipoli in 1915.

The service was held on the date of the landing, April 25th.

The service this year was conducted by Padre Fraser Stewart of the 1st Bn The Highlanders ACF.

The Lord Lt Donald Martin laid the first wreath and was followed by the convenor of the council, while on crutches, laid his wreath.

This was followed by the RBL Scotland (Lewis Branch), 7Scots and lastly the Queen’s Own Highlanders Western Isles Association.

Also unveiled was a small brass plaque that commented on the fact that the Ross Mountain Battery, where many Lewis men served, was the first Artillery unit ashore on that April day back in 1915 and one of the last to leave at the end of the campaign in Dec 1915.

Graves of these men from Lewis in this sad campaign can be found as far afield as Egypt and Malta, as well as the Gallipoli peninsula itself.

Of course some have no known grave, but the sea, as a number of Lewis men were killed whilst serving on the ships of the Royal Navy that were sunk of Gallipoli, or members of the land forces that died of injuries and were buried in the waters off Gallipoli, while on route back to the main base hospitals in Egypt, Malta or even as far afield as Gibraltar.