Remembrance Day Services will take place at various locations across Stornoway on Sunday November 12th.

The services will commence at 10.50am and those organisations attending should assemble at their respective churches at 10.45am.

Following the church services, the uniformed organisations plus associations will march from Martin’s Memorial through the town and HM Lord-Lieutenant will take the salute at Carn Gardens on South Beach.

A dedication service to which all are welcome will be conducted by the Rev. William Heenan, St Columba’s Church of Scotland, Stornoway at the Memorial Garden below the Lewis War Memorial at approximately 12.45pm.

A bus going to the Memorial Garden will aim to depart from the bus station at approximately 12.30pm.

Members of the British Legion and all associations who wish to attend the procession prior to attending a service are requested to assemble at former Club Premises, South Beach Street, Stornoway at 10.00am. Medals should be worn.

Services

Martin’s Memorial Church

British Legion, RAF Association, Merchant Navy Association, The Army Reserve, Air Training Corps, Army Cadet Force, The Nicolson Institute

High Church

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Stornoway Primary School, Red Cross, RNLI

St. Columba’s Church

Lieutenancy of the Western Isles, Laxdale Primary School, Girls’ Brigade, Boys’ Brigade, The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

Maritime and Coastguard Agency