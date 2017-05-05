Reunion of Lews Castle, Nicolson and Sir E Scott pupils of 1957

A small group of former Lews Castle, Nicolson Institute and Sir E Scott pupils are hoping to arrange a 60th Lewis & Harris class reunion in the Stornoway Golf Club on Friday, September 22.

If you are one of the 1957/60s class, they would love you to make a commitment to attend so they can take it to the next level. This will be the first ever reunion for 1957 babies, and the invitation is extended to some 1958 babies. If you are in contact with any former classmates, please let them know.

If you have any old school photos from back in the day that you’d like to share, you can send them to the committee to help make the reunion a memorable occasion. And if you are at a loose end and feel you can contribute to the organising then please let them know. For more details, visit www. 60reunion.weebly.com/.

Are you the photo above? Back (L-R): Donald Murray (36 Cross Skigersta Road), Marion Morrison (110 Cross Skigersta Road), Kenny Don Maclean (10 Knockaird), Christine Morrison (22 Lionel), Angus Morrison (22 Lionel), Sandra Campbell (7 Knockaird), Iain Morrison (81 Cross Skigersta Road), Ann Campbell (33 Lionel), Iain N Morrison (61 Cross Skigersta Road, Millie Mackenzie, 5 Fivepenny

Middle: Christine Gillies, Eoropie, Marina Morrison (44 Cross Skigersta Road), John Morrison (8 Lionel), Sandra Macdonald, 8 Eoropie, Graham Morrison (29 Lionel), Christina MacDonald (126 Cross Skigersta Road), John Hugh Macleod (19 Eoropie), Christina Gillies (Edgemoor Cottage, Lionel), Norman Macdonald, Eorodale, Margaret Ann Macleod (26 Lionel), Morag Morrison (8 Lionel).

Front: Annie Morrison (Cross Skigersta Road), Sandra Gillies (Edgemoor Cottage, Lionel), Mary MacDonald (8 Adabrock), Agnes MacDonald (24 Lionel).