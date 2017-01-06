RNLI fundraising walk

While The Proclaimers famously crooned about walking 500 miles a RNLI fundraiser has begun a 350 mile walk around the coast of the Outer Hebrides.

Alex Ellis-Roswell began his epic Hebridean adventure in Castlebay on January 3 where he plans to walk the entire coast through the Uists, Harris and Lewis before turning and walking back down the opposite coast.

Writing on his Facebook page he said: “On 3rd January (ferry dependent), I’ll leave Castlebay on the Isle of Barra and walk north up the three Uist islands and over to the islands of Harris and Lewis and then I’ll walk all the way back down again.

“I don’t know anyone north of here. So I’m hoping we can get this message shared between here and Stornoway and hopefully build up a little bit of support and donations for RNLI.”

Alex has spent much of the past three years walking around the 9,500 mile coast of the United Kingdom since he set off on a fundraising mission in August 2014.

To date Alex has raised in excess of £30,000 for RNLI Lifeboats.

You can donate to Alex’s RNLI fundraiser online via www.bt.com/DonateToLifeboats