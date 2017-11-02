Royal National Mod Gallery

Here are some happy faces following their competition successes at this year’s Royal National in Fort William.

To celebrate the hard work and achievements of local performers during this year’s event, a Post-Mòd Cèilidh will be held at Stornoway Town Hall tomorrow (Friday 3rd November) at 7.30pm.

Some of the young singers from Sir E Scott junior choir

The event will be free of charge although donations will be accepted at the door.

There will be a raffle in the interval.

All profits will be donated to An Comunn Gàidhealach to help performers cover their costs for attending the Mòd.

Some of the girls from the Nicolson Institute choir with their shield

Kirsty and Alice of the Nicolson Institute placed in the duets

Juliet and Alana of the Nicolson Institute placed in the 13 to 18 duet singing