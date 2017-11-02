Search

Royal National Mod Gallery

Coisir Bhan Na Hearadh earned an impressive second place in the Rural Choir Ladies competition
Coisir Bhan Na Hearadh earned an impressive second place in the Rural Choir Ladies competition

Here are some happy faces following their competition successes at this year’s Royal National in Fort William.

To celebrate the hard work and achievements of local performers during this year’s event, a Post-Mòd Cèilidh will be held at Stornoway Town Hall tomorrow (Friday 3rd November) at 7.30pm.

Some of the young singers from Sir E Scott junior choir

Some of the young singers from Sir E Scott junior choir

The event will be free of charge although donations will be accepted at the door.

There will be a raffle in the interval.

All profits will be donated to An Comunn Gàidhealach to help performers cover their costs for attending the Mòd.

Some of the girls from the Nicolson Institute choir with their shield

Some of the girls from the Nicolson Institute choir with their shield

Kirsty and Alice of the Nicolson Institute placed in the duets

Kirsty and Alice of the Nicolson Institute placed in the duets

Juliet and Alana of the Nicolson Institute placed in the 13 to 18 duet singing

Juliet and Alana of the Nicolson Institute placed in the 13 to 18 duet singing

Isla and Flora of Sir E Scott were among the prizes in Lochaber

Isla and Flora of Sir E Scott were among the prizes in Lochaber