School News - Nicolson Institute

The weekly round-up of news from the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway.

We hope that all staff, pupils and their families had a restful Easter break. Study leave for senior pupils starts on Tuesday, 2 May and the SQA examinations also start on that date. Senior pupils return to school on Monday, 5 June and the S6 Leavers’ Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 6 June.

This will be in the Town Hall, and tickets will be restricted to one per pupil.

NETBALL

The S1, S2 and S3 girls’ netball teams travelled to Ullapool recently for a friendly tournament. The teams all played very well considering the less than favourable travelling conditions on the morning ferry crossing. The girls sported their new personalised sweatshirts (pictured above) which looked very smart.

The S1 and S2 netball club finished the term on a high this week with a visit to Eleven for dinner after the final week of netball. Miss Macmillan and Mrs Rogers would like to commend the girls on their dedication and commitment again this year. Netball club will resume in August.

AS1-3 NUADH-EÒLAS

Leis gu bheil Taghaidhean airson comhairlean ionadail air fàire, tha clasaichean AS1-3 Nuadh-Eòlas air a bhith a rannsachadh mar a tha taghaidhean airson comhairlean ionadail ag obair, an obair a bhitheas comhairlean ionadail a’ dèanamh agus an siostam Bhòt Singilte Gluasadach.

S1-3 MODERN STUDIES

In the run up to the local council elections S1-3 Modern Studies classes have been researching how local council elections work, the work local councils do and the Single Transferable Vote system.

EXCELLENT ATHLETICS PERFORMANCE

Well done to the pupils who travelled to represent SRAC (Stornoway Running and Athletics Club) in the Scottish National Cross Country Championships. David Morrison (S2), Daniel Stewart (S3), Scott Maciver (S4) and Sophie Graham (S5) took part in the event which was held in Callendar Park, Falkirk. The students raced against hundreds of the best cross-country athletes in Scotland in very muddy conditions. Athletes now start their preparation for the summer track season.

READING WINNERS

Emma MacLeod (S1) and Josie Mansfield-Townsend (S5) were the winners of the school library’s Pointless Book giveaway. Both entries were highly creative - Emma’s was a very short story featuring a pink blue whale pet who must be fed on books, and Josie’s entry was in the style of a blackmail letter which threatened harm to cute baby kittens if she did not win

Judge Adam Russell (Junior Librarian) and Ms B Morrison, librarian, decided not to take the risk and gave her a prize. Runners up received chocolate mini eggs.

NON-UNIFORM DAY

On the last Friday of last term, a non-uniform day was organised to raise money for the School Fund. The total amount raised was £700.

CONGRATULATIONS

The school would like to send its best wishes to Mrs C Macrury, maths teacher, who has given birth to a beautiful baby boy, Archie.