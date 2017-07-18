Screen Machine motors on around Scotland and is more popular than ever before

Screen Machine, Scotland’s mobile cinema, has carried out its second major piece of customer research in two years. The new research revealed that admissions for June 2017 are up 76% on June 2016 admissions.

Other information gathered in the survey includes:

25% of respondents have been coming to the Screen Machine for three years or less, so the facility is still attracting new customers; 78% travel 10 miles or less to attend a screening at the Machine, so the service is truly local; 88% rate the Screen Machine experience as ‘very satisfactory’ and a further 10.5% as ‘somewhat satisfactory’; 83% of respondents were 45 or over, and 74% were female.

The new research was commissioned and carried out by Glasgow’s Social Value Lab.

The service has even inspired a haiku poem from one of the Screen Machine’s customers:

Screen Machine on pier, brings Hollywood to Millport, who needs Cineworld?

Robert Livingston, Director, Regional Screen Scotland, said: “We’re now planning a third phase of research, and this will be the most challenging yet: we want to explore attitudes to the Screen Machine service among those who don’t currently attend screenings.

“We want to understand what the obstacles may be to attending the Screen Machine, but also whether those who don’t attend would nonetheless support the availability of the service in their community.

“This approach may produce results which are valuable to many types of venues, not just those which are mobile!”

Screen Machine is an 80-seat, air conditioned mobile cinema which brings the latest films to remote and rural areas of Scotland. It is the only full time, self-contained digital mobile cinema in the UK. Screen Machine tours 35-40 communities in the North and West of Scotland and each tour lasts around 10 weeks. Now in its 20th year of operation, it has undergone a major re-fit to ensure its service well into the 2020s.