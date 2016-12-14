Sèimh Vintage Tea Success

A vintage tea fundraiser held recently by the NHS Western Isles ‘Sèimh’ group raised a fantastic £1,543.55.

The event, held in the Caberfeidh Hotel in Stornoway on Saturday 12th November, saw over 100 people attending the event.

A raffle was also held with all prizes having been kindly donated by local shops, companies and ‘Sèimh’ family members.

Since the event a further £700 has also been donated to the group by other local organisations.

Funds raised will further the work of ‘Sèimh’, which supports bereaved parents whose baby has died at any stage of pregnancy or close to the time of birth as well as supporting those who are planning or going through a new pregnancy.

Sèimh Coordinators, Mrs Joanne Murray-Stewart, Midwifery Department, and Mrs Helen Gallacher, Spiritual Care Department, said: “We are overwhelmed by the support of the community in their attendance, as well as the prizes generously donated by local shops and companies.

“These contributions make a significant impact to the support Sèimh provides to local bereaved parents.”

Sèimh (Gaelic for gentle peace) meets on the first Tuesday of every month at 7pm in the Chaplaincy Quiet Room at Western Isles Hospital and is facilitated by midwife Joanne Murray-Stewart and hospital chaplain Helen Gallacher.

The meetings are also bilingual, for those who may feel more comfortable talking in Gaelic.

If you would like further information about Sèimh, please contact Helen Gallacher, Spiritual Care Department at Western Isles Hospital, tel. 01851 704704.