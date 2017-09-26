Six weeks on and Island lottery raises £4,500 for communities

Community Groups from the Butt to Barra will see their share of the Western Isles Lottery be returned to their Communities this weekend.

A Spokesperson for Western Isles Community Society, who run the Lottery, say they are delighted to be returning such a large sum after only six weekly draws having been made and thank everybody who has already joined.

They said: “The Lottery was never intended to make anyone a Millionaire!

“It is set up for the people of the Western Isles, with their friends and families, to get together to raise much needed funds for their local Communities - whilst also having the opportunity to win cash prizes every week.

“The Lottery is now proving that this is an excellent opportunity to do just that!

“As well as the impressive sum being distributed, there has also been a total of £1,546 already shared in Cash Prizes, with winners coming from almost every area of the Islands.

“And there’s more this week! Communities will receive their returns at the start of every month and suggestions from the public on how to spend the funds are welcomed.”

They added: “This could not have been possible without the public’s support of the Lottery which is currently being steadily supported by over 1,300 weekly tickets, the majority having committed by Direct Debit payments.”

Organisers are encouraging more to join in to enable the Lottery to continue to grow to increase each week in Prize Money and Community Funds for the long term benefit of all.

If their long term target of 5000 weekly tickets is met, this would mean a Weekly Prize Pot of £1,000 with £3,000 each week being returned to the Community.

That adds up to a lot of funding, for a lot of improvements. Even if this current level is maintained, over £40,000 over the first year of operation will be raised for the Islands.

It is staggering the amount that could be raised with more supporters.

The main focus of the majority of Communities at this time appears to be the improvements of their areas for the forthcoming festive season.

Harris recently lost their street decorations to a fire and their Lottery bonus has been earmarked for this.

Funds are also needed to upgrade the unusable Scalpay playpark. Barra & Vatersay Community Ltd are welcoming of their bonus to do likewise.

The Stornoway Amenity Trust have experienced a steady depletion in their funding over recent years and their first share of the Lottery returns will enable them to repair and upgrade their own festive displays and activities. Enquiries have been received from Uist as to how to apply for funding to upgrade children’s facilities in Benbecula.

The message to everybody is to please join in and help raise more so more can be done! Monthly profits will be made from now on at the start of every month and will be determined by the level of public support each week.

Sixty pence of every ticket sale returns to the area of the supporter using a postcode system.

Local businesses are now on board, acknowledging the potential such a fund raising scheme can bring to the Western Isles.

Every ticket bought between now and 14th October, also qualifies for entry into their latest Bolt-on Prizes.

The website www.westernisleslottery.co.uk has undergone an upgrade to promote the two latest local companies who are supporting them.

Lewis Builders have donated a cash bonus of £250 and Barra Atlantic Gin have also donated a three-pack presentation of their own newly launched product.

Further talks are taking place with businesses in Lewis, Harris and Uist to bring future, regular Bolt-ons.

The 6th successful Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery draw was held last Saturday (September 23rd) with Congratulations going to winners in Areas 1 and 2 of the Western Isles.

1st Prize of £180.84 was won by Mr Calum MacLeod from South Dell, (Ness & Westside Area 2)

2nd Prize of £75.35 went to Miss Mackie MacLeod from Marybank, Stornoway (Broadbay Area 1)3rd Prize of £45.21 was won by Mrs “W” from South Galson (Ness & Westside Area 2)

The next stage is for the public to approach their Area Groups to give suggestions as to what they feel the priorities in their area are.

Good Luck to everyone for the 7th Draw this coming Saturday.

Keep updated on the website using the Menu options.

Tickets can be purchased at any time online on the Lottery website https://www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or during office hours by Telephone on 0300 30 20 444 (normal rates apply).

