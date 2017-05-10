Stag Bakeries takes top prize at Baker of the Year

Stag Bakeries of Stornoway has taken a top prize in the 2017 Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

Their prize was presented by Mich Turner MBE at a glittering ceremony hosted by Scottish Bakers, the association that supports and promotes the interests of Scottish bakers across the country.

The baker won a regional award for their oatcake product.

Manager Donnie McLeod said: “We are extremely pleased to be recognised as one of Scotland’s best bakers.

“We take our business very seriously and use traditional methods and craftsmen’s skills to deliver quality every time. But we could not have come this far in the competition without the votes of all of our customers, Thank you.”

Owner of Award winning Little Venice Cake Company and Judge on ITV’s Britain’s Best Bakery Mich Turner MBE, who presented Stag Bakeries with their award said: “It has given me great pleasure to be involved in the competition again this year.

“There have been some fantastic entries and all the prizes I have handed out to bakers have been worthy in every way. I wish all our winners well in the coming year.”