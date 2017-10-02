Stornoway lady nominated for unsung hero award

Mairi Wallace from Stornoway has been announced as a finalist in the search to recognise the UK’s unsung heroes and is now in the running to win a surprise pop up party.

The nationwide search by pork pie makers, Pork Farms. has culminated in the top 25 finalists being revealed as part of Pork Farms Pop Up Parties campaign 2017, which called upon the nation to nominate those in their community who go above and beyond in their acts of kindness.

Michael Holton, brand marketing manager for Pork Farms said: “This is the third consecutive year we have launched our Pop Up Parties campaign and we were overwhelmed with the number of nominations we received.

“It goes to show that there really are so many people who go out of their way to help others and improve the communities where they live.

“It will be a tough decision to pick five winners but we also can’t wait to recognise and reward those deserving heroes.”

Mairi was nominated by Margo Maclean who explained: “Mairi has the local full time post office in the village of Shawbost which has become a meeting place for all the community, with a cup of tea ready for all!

“She starts baking and cooking at 5am for her older visitors and also for the workers at the local Harris Tweed Mill, providing beautiful cakes and pans of soup; all free of charge.

“She also visits all her former customers, who are no longer able to come to her post office, delivering home-made food and offering help for bathing and personal care.

“She also travels 20 miles to the local super market for groceries for the house bound so if anyone in the world is worthy of an award, it would be Mairi!”

Mike added: “The top 25 nominees are now one step closer to winning their party but it’s now over to our panel of judges to choose the final five, so we want to wish everyone the very best of luck. The parties themselves will be a surprise where our team will literally ‘pop up’ with all the key ingredients for a fun, quintessentially British party, complete with Pork Farms pork pies naturally!”

The final winners will receive their surprise Pop Up Party on the week commencing October 23rd.