Stornoway Lifeboat benefits from charity fundraiser

Lewis & Harris Accordion & Fiddle Club held its annual Ian Crichton Memorial Charity Night in the Caladh Inn on Thursday 2nd November.

A rousing night of Scottish Dance Music ended with a cheque for £2,813 handed over to this year’s chosen charity Stornoway Lifeboat.

This brings the total raised by the Accordion & Fiddle Club for local charities since the year 2000 to £32,120.

The Club meets on the first Thursday of every month in the Caladh Inn and everyone is welcome to come along and play or just sit and listen to the music.

In the picture are John Macdonald, Ishbel Crichton and coxswain DI Murray.