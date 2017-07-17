Stornoway RNLI Open Day and Family 5K Fundraiser

Stornoway RNLI and the Stornoway Lifeboat Ladies Guild are delighted to invite everyone to come and enjoy the fun at the Lifeboat Station’s annual Open Day and Family 5K Fundraiser, held on HebCelt Saturday, July 22nd.

Open Day Saturday will kick off with the Stornoway Lifeboat Family 5K Fundraiser, organised by Steven Munro from Lewis Sports Centre and sponsored by Stornoway Round Table.

A Family Fundraiser, there will be a prize awarded to the ‘Family with the Most Members’ to complete the 5K course, so make sure to get the whole Clan involved!

The Family 5K starts from the Lifeboat Station at 11am – with registration open from 10am – and participants can run, jog, walk, push a pram, or take the dog round the route which runs along the pier and Bayhead, across the YM Bridge into Lews Castle Grounds, passed the Castle and Cuddy Point to Sober Island then back again.

Entry to the Stornoway Lifeboat Family 5K Fundraiser is £5 for adults, £2 for secondary pupils, and £1 for primary pupils.

And please note, all primary aged pupils must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.

You can register for the Family 5K on the day, or for an entry form contact Steven Munro at Ionad Spors Leodhais on 01851 822785 or email smunro@cne-siar.gov.uk

Following from the Family 5K, the Stornoway RNLI Open Day 2017 will begin at 12noon and all are invited to come along and take a trip around the town station and ‘Tom Sanderson’ RNLI lifeboat.

The Stornoway Lifeboat Ladies Guild will be busy manning the teas, coffees and home-baking tent, as well as a number of stalls and games to keep young and old entertained.

There will be plenty of great prizes up for grabs in the Open Day Raffle also – and you can make sure that you’ve bought your Raffle tickets in good time as members of Stornoway Lifeboat Ladies Guild will display prizes and be selling tickets at Stornoway Co-op, Macaulay Rd, on Friday, July 14th.

And a highlight of the Open Day, the local lifesavers of Stornoway RNLI will pit their brawn against their counterparts in the local Fire Service and Coastguard in the hotly anticipated Stornoway Lifeboat vs. Emergency Services Tug of War.

Last year the lifeboat boys took the Tug of War Trophy back from previous winners the Stornoway Coastguard team – and they’ll be working hard to hold onto it again this summer!

You can keep an eye out on the Stornoway RNLI Facebook page (www.facebook.com, search ‘Stornoway RNLI’) and all at the lifeboat and station look forward to seeing everyone again at the 2017 Open Day.